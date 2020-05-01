Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to 2025 | IQVIA, Medidata Solutions, Covance, Pharmaceutical Product Development

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Healthcare contract research outsourcing provides support to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced.

The global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 50090 million by 2025, from USD 41130 million in 2019.

The Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IQVIA, Medidata Solutions, Covance, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Charles River Laboratories, Parexel

By Type, Healthcare Contract Research Organization market has been segmented into

Drug Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Clinical

By Application, Healthcare Contract Research Organization has been segmented into:

Project management/clinical supply management

Data management

Regulatory/medical affairs

Medical writing

Clinical monitoring

Quality management/assurance

Bio-statistics

Investigator payments

Laboratory patient

Table of Content:

1 Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IQVIA

2.1.1 IQVIA Details

2.1.2 IQVIA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 IQVIA SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IQVIA Product and Services

2.1.5 IQVIA Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Medidata Solutions

2.2.1 Medidata Solutions Details

2.2.2 Medidata Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Medidata Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Medidata Solutions Product and Services

2.2.5 Medidata Solutions Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Covance

2.3.1 Covance Details

2.3.2 Covance Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Covance SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Covance Product and Services

2.3.5 Covance Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

