Global Pump Couplings Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth on Back of Augmenting Demand





Global Pump Couplings Market: Introduction

Pump is a mechanical device used for transporting and compressing a fluid liquid or gas in all the industrial applications. Pump coupling is a connecting device between the pump shaft and the pipeline shaft and is used for the purpose of transmitting power. These pump couplings provide excellent connection between the shafts which in turn avoids slipping and disconnections. Pump couplings can be termed ideal when the driver and the driving shaft are perfectly aligned and there are less vibration. However, with the increasing industrial needs for high pumping and power transmission operations flexible couplings are used to accommodate the flaws and dynamics inherent in most of the systems.

The simple function of a pump coupling is the transmission of power, accommodation of misalignment and compensation for axial movement of shafts. In most of the cases pump couplings also absorb the shocks and vibration during pumping operation in the global market. The proper selection, installation and maintenance of pump couplings saves a lot of time and resources for reduced maintenance and downtime. The sales of pump couplings is directly proportional to the sales of pumps in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing applications of pumps in industrial as well as commercial activities is again estimated to boost the sales of pump couplings in the global market.

Global Pump Couplings Market: Dynamics

The increasing volume of pumps for all the industrial applications is estimated to be one of the key drivers for the global pump couplings market. The need to develop energy efficient pump couplings to enhance the pumping operation in intensive & demanding industry such oil & gas, automotive, chemicals, etc. is forcing the manufacturers to produce quality products in the global market. The growth of processing industry is also estimated to positively affect the global pump couplings market over the forthcoming years. Additionally, considering the economies of scale in end use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverage and energy & power, with the proper selection of pump couplings substantial cost for maintenance can be saved on a long run.

The use of flexible pump couplings has enabled the manufacturers to connect the misaligned shafts and have extended degree of freedom in actual operating conditions. These flexible pump couplings are gaining traction in all the end use applications as it provides the end users with optimal efficiency and increased operational life. Critical parameters such as size, stress, bearing forces, replacement rate and maintenance constraints amongst others should carefully examined before selecting pump couplings in the global market. The increasing use of pumps in mining and petrochemical industries is also estimated to create lucrative growth opportunity for the pump couplings market in near future.

The increasing level of automation in the in all the end user industries to automatically handle and transport the fluids from the point of origin to the point of destination is also considered one of the significant drivers in the global market. The timely replacement also creates good market growth opportunities for the pump couplings in the global market.

Global Pump Couplings Market: Segmentation

The global pump couplings market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use

Global Pump Couplings Market by Product Type

Fixed Couplings

Flexible Couplings

Global Pump Couplings Market by End Use

Construction & Mining

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Waste Water Treatment

Chemical

Energy & Power

Automotive & Transportation

Defense and Aerospace

Pulp & Paper

Global Pump Couplings Market: Regional Outlook

Strict rules and regulation for the safety of equipment and working personnel across the globe has increased the demand of pump couplings in all the key regions which in turn is estimated to fast-track the pump couplings market in the near future. Growing use of pipelines for transportation of various fluids in prominent regions such as North America, Europe and Japan is increasing the growth of all associated end user industries and this is projected to propel the pump couplings market in this region. Emerging countries of Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to cover the significant market value share in the global pump couplings market over the estimated period.

