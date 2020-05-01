Global MICE Tourism Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2025
New Market Research Study on ‘Global MICE Tourism Market’ By Investment, Future Demand and Strategic Analysis now Available at “Analytical Research Cognizance”
Scope of the Report:
The global MICE Tourism Market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MICE Tourism.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the MICE Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MICE Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ATPI
Grass Roots Meetings and Events
CWT Meetings & Events
Capita Travel and Events
Cievents
IBTM Events
BCD Meetings and Events
Interpublic Group
Questex
Request a PDF Sample of MICE Tourism Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/677563
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Inbound Meetings
Incentives
Conferences
Exhibitions
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hotel
Traffic
Retail
Entertainment
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: MICE Tourism Market Overview
Chapter Two: Company Profiles
Chapter Three: Global MICE Tourism Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global MICE Tourism Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue MICE Tourism by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global MICE Tourism Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global MICE Tourism Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global MICE Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
Buy this report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/677563?license=single
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.
ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.
Contact Us:
Ranjeet Dengale
Director Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
Office no, 201, 2nd Floor, Jachak Chambers,
Pimple Saudagar, Pune – 411027, Maharashtra, India
+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448
Email:[email protected]