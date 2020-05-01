Global Chloroquine Drug for COVID-19 Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Chloroquine Drug for COVID-19 Market” Forecast to 2025

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in economies across the globe being shut down, and markets being pushed into a bear market. Biotech and pharmaceutical firms are searching for COVID-19, a disease caused by the modern coronavirus, to create drugs and avoid. And simultaneously, a basic malaria medication known as chloroquine and a small report from a research center in Marseille, France, are making headlines. In malaria cases, chloroquine acts in the red blood cells by destroying malaria parasites. The concept of using chloroquine to treat COVID-19 originally began with drug research as a potential way to stop serious acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) from spreading. The work found chloroquine interferes with the ability to replicate the virus. More recently, hydroxychloroquine was tested in primate cells by a research team in China and confirmed the result.

Chloroquine increases the pH of an acidic component of the cell membrane, making it more essential, damaging the ability of the virus to enter and spread. The medicine also appears to stop the virus from binding to a receptor that helps it to become infected. For clinical trials and emergency cases the FDA has given special approval to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. This is not a legitimate authorization, but a possibility given to American doctors to use chloroquine in clinical COVID-19 trials and in COVID-19 therapy if the doctor has no other choice. The EMA has declared that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine will be used only for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in conjunction with clinical trials or for the care of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in national emergency use programs. Thus, Denmark is in line with the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines, providing the same possibilities for the use of hydroxychloroquine in clinical trials and enabling medical doctors to prescribe it.

The key players operating within the global Chloroquine Drug for COVID-19 market include Abcam Plc, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd. among others.

Hydroxychloroquine is a tablet-shaped medicinal drug approved in the EU for the treatment of arthritis and skin diseases and malaria prevention. Under this case, the fact that the drug is licensed means that the authorities have given the business that makes the medication a marketing authorization. There are several stories in the press and social media right now saying that drug regulators in other countries have approved chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment. It is important to remember that authorities in many countries have not provided marketing authorizations authorizing the putting on the market of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 medication. The case here is that there were incentives given to doctors in other countries to use the medicines to treat patients with COVID-19.

The global Chloroquine Drug for COVID-19 market is bifurcated on the basis of application and geography. The application segment is bifurcated into Rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Chloroquine Drug for COVID-19 market has been further segmented into respective countries. The report overall covers 20 countries and regions combined, globally.

