Freeze-Dried Food Market Projected to Register 4.4% CAGR to 2025 | Nestle, Freeze-Dry Foods, Kraft Heinz, Unilever, Mercer Foods
Freeze drying is a relatively recent method of preserving food. It involves freezing the food, then removing almost all the moisture in a vacuum chamber, and finally sealing the food in an airtight container.
With growing urbanization and increasing population of working women, the demand for processed foods in the market has seen a remarkable boost. The expanding food processing sector and the huge demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers have considerably increased the demand for freeze-dried products.
The global Freeze-Dried Food market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 58720 million by 2025, from USD 49510 million in 2019.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Nestle, Freeze-Dry Foods, Kraft Heinz, Unilever, Mercer Foods, Kerry, Amalgam Foods, DSM, Mondelez, European Freeze Dry, AGF, J. M. Smucker, Chaucer Freeze Dried Food, Asahi, OFD Foods, Expedition Foods, D?hler, Tata Coffee, Van Drunen Farms
By Type, Freeze-Dried Food market has been segmented into
Freeze-dried Fruit
Freeze-dried Vegetable
Freeze-dried Beverage
Freeze-dried Dairy Products
Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood
Prepared Foods
By Application, Freeze-Dried Food has been segmented into:
Grocery
Supermarket
Online food shopping
Table of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Nestle
2.1.1 Nestle Details
2.1.2 Nestle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.1.3 Nestle SWOT Analysis
2.1.4 Nestle Product and Services
2.1.5 Nestle Freeze-Dried Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.2 Freeze-Dry Foods
2.2.1 Freeze-Dry Foods Details
2.2.2 Freeze-Dry Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.2.3 Freeze-Dry Foods SWOT Analysis
2.2.4 Freeze-Dry Foods Product and Services
2.2.5 Freeze-Dry Foods Freeze-Dried Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.3 Kraft Heinz
2.3.1 Kraft Heinz Details
2.3.2 Kraft Heinz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.3.3 Kraft Heinz SWOT Analysis
2.3.4 Kraft Heinz Product and Services
2.3.5 Kraft Heinz Freeze-Dried Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.4 Unilever
3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
4 Global Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America by Country
6 Europe by Country
7 Asia-Pacific by Regions
8 South America by Country
9 Middle East & Africa by Countries
10 Market Segment by Type
11 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Segment by Application
12 Market Forecast
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
