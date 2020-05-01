Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: AllScripts, Centrallogic, Cerner, Medworxx, Sonitor Technologies, McKesson, Epic Systems

Global Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Patient tracking is a sophisticated process designed to monitor patient’s movements, outside conventional clinical settings such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic center and laboratories. This increases the access to care, and minimizes health care costs. Many health care providers have started incorporating this method which has significantly lowered the personal costs of patients, reduced complications and improved quality of life of patients.

Event driven patient tracking usually involves monitoring and maintenance of patient’s medical records, either manually by entering the details of patient’s locations, or by use of software’s (RLTS, RFID, GPS, etc.) and hardware components such as sensors, detectors and others. Manual entries are made by an authorized person, usually a doctor or a caregiver, who makes entries whenever an event takes place.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AllScripts, Centrallogic, Cerner, Medworxx, Sonitor Technologies, McKesson, Epic Systems

By Type, Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems market has been segmented into

Integrated

Stand Alone

By Application, Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Table of Content:

1 Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 AllScripts

2.1.1 AllScripts Details

2.1.2 AllScripts Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AllScripts SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AllScripts Product and Services

2.1.5 AllScripts Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Centrallogic

2.2.1 Centrallogic Details

2.2.2 Centrallogic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Centrallogic SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Centrallogic Product and Services

2.2.5 Centrallogic Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Cerner

2.3.1 Cerner Details

2.3.2 Cerner Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Cerner SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Cerner Product and Services

2.3.5 Cerner Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Medworxx

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue by Countries

8 South America Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market Segment by Application

12 Global Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

