Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Research Report by Industry Types, Applications, Size, Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2023

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled “Enterprise Video Conferencing Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2023”. The global Enterprise Video Conferencing Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market. Enterprise Video Conferencing Market industry research is based on key factors like demand & supply analysis, commercial activities, research investments, pricing analysis, government initiatives & guidelines, driving forces in the market, roadblocks and segmentation based on the product viability.

The global enterprise video conferencing market is segmented into end user such as corporate enterprise, healthcare, educational institutions and government & defense. Among these segments, corporate enterprise segment is expected to occupy the top position in enterprise video conferencing market during the forecast period. High focus on increasing employee’s productivity through video conferencing is anticipated to supplement the growth of corporate video conferencing segment. Further, rising business and trade activities and increasing number of small and medium enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the corporate video conferencing market.

Global enterprise video conferencing market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global enterprise video conferencing market is anticipated to garner USD 7.9 Billion by the end of 2023. Factors such as rising adoption of video conferencing in healthcare and education, enhanced internet connectivity infrastructure are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of enterprise video conferencing market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of video conferencing among enterprises to reduce the operational cost is likely to intensify the growth of enterprise video conferencing market.

In 2016, North America captured the largest market share, with 38.1% in overall enterprise video conferencing market across the world. Further, North America region is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high adoption of video conferencing in businesses and government. Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Expansion of industries and increasing number of new businesses and startups are propelling the growth of the enterprise video conferencing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Rising Adoption of Video Conferencing to Enhance Video Conferencing

High adoption rate of video conferencing solutions to boost the productivity of the employees is envisioned to bolster the growth of the enterprise video conferencing market. Additionally, factors such as reduction in operational cost i.e. travel expenses and others are anticipated to impel the demand for enterprise video conferencing solutions.

Rising Penetration of Internet across the Globe

Enhancement in network connectivity is expected to positively impact the growth of the enterprise video conferencing market. Furthermore, launch of high speed networks in the world such as 4G network is expected to boost the growth of enterprise video conferencing market in the upcoming years.

Although, high cost of video conferencing equipment and lack of cyber security in communication are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global enterprise video conferencing market in the near future.

The Enterprise Video Conferencing Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of Enterprise Video Conferencing Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Enterprise Video Conferencing Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Enterprise Video Conferencing Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Enterprise Video Conferencing Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the Enterprise Video Conferencing Market during the forecast period.

The Report titled “Enterprise Video Conferencing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global enterprise video conferencing market in terms of market segmentation by deployment type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global enterprise video conferencing market which includes company profiling of Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, ZTE Corporation, Lifesize Inc., BT Conferencing, NTT Communications Corporation, Visions Connected Netherlands BV, Level 3 Communications, LLC and Singtel Optus Pty Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global enterprise video conferencing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

