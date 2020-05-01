Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Size, Industry Status and Share for Leading Players | AVL List, BorgWarner, Continental, Dana ltd

The electric vehicle transmission in an electric vehicle is used to transfer the power from traction motor to wheels. The growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is boosting the need for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Continues development in advanced electric vehicles, and the government also focusing on reducing emissions by the use of the electric vehicle are growing demand for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. The increasing vehicle production in Asia, North America, Africa, and among other regions, drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The electric vehicle demanded heavily owing to efficiency and low emission that are boosting demand for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Government taking the initiative such as provide subsidy for the EV are also fuel the growth of electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. However, the high price and low performance of EV and lack of charging infrastructure are the major restraint for the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Increasing strict regulation of vehicle emission and the technological advancement in EV are expected to drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview electric vehicle (EV) transmission market with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, vehicle type, transmission system, and geography. The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle (EV) transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is segmented on the basis of transmission type, vehicle type, and transmission system. On the basis of transmission type the market is segmented as single speed transmission, multi speed transmission. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. On the basis of transmission system the market is segmented as AMT transmissions, CVT transmissions, AT transmission, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric vehicle (EV) transmission market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric vehicle (EV) transmission market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) transmission in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric vehicle (EV) transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD.

– Allison Transmission Inc.

– AVL List GmbH

– BorgWarner Inc.

– Continental AG

– Dana Limited.

– Eaton

– JATCO Ltd.

– Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

