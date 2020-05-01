Electric Ship Market 2020 Growth by Key Players: Hurtigruten, Kongsberg Maritime, MAN Energy Solutions, Norwegian Electric Systems

Though the diesel and gasoline-powered vessels presently dominate the maritime transportation, the market for pure electric and hybrid ships and boats is growing rapidly. The industry is facing an inflection point as vessel operators are driven by an excess of restrictions with respect to emissions of Nitrogen oxides (NOx) and Sulphur oxides (SOx), as well as greenhouse gases like CO2. The industry is has begun to understand the value proposition of integrating a system powered solely or in part by a battery, which is anticipated to lead to reduction in fuel costs against a backdrop of increasing oil prices.

The major factors driving the growth of the electric ship market are the increase in seaborne trade worldwide, rising maritime tourism industry, and stringent rules & regulations towards emissions. However, the high initial capital expenditure cost and inadequate charging infrastructure are the major restraints that are anticipated to hamper the electric ship market in the coming years.

The “Global Electric ship market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fifth wheel coupling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric ship market with detailed market segmentation by type, power, range, ship type, and geography. The global electric ship market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric ship market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global electric ship market is segmented on the basis of type, power, range, and ship type. Based on type, the market is segmented as battery electric ships, plug-in hybrid electric ships, and hybrid electric ships. Based on power, the electric ship market is divided into less than 75 kW, 75 – 150 kW, 151 – 745 kW, 746 – 7560 kW, and more than 7560 kW. On basis of range, the market is bifurcated into less than 50 km, 50 – 100 km, 101 – 1000 km, and more than 1000 km. Further, based on ship type the market is segmented as cruise ships, ferries, tankers, bulk carriers, fishing vessels, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electric ship market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electric ship market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric ship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the electric ship market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the electric ship market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from electric ship market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fifth wheel coupling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric ship market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fifth wheel coupling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Fjellstrand AS

– General Dynamics Electric Boat (General Dynamics Corporation)

– Hurtigruten

– Kongsberg Maritime

– MAN Energy Solutions SE

– Norwegian Electric Systems AS

– PortLiner

– Siemens AG

– Vard Group AS

