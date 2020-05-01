Car Rack Market 2020 Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities – 2027 | Malone Auto Racks, Rhino Rack Pty, Saris, Thule Group, Yakima Products

Car racks are mounted on the cars to carry bulky items such as luggage, bicycles, kayaks, or skis. Car racks are useful in a way that they enable the transportation of heavy and voluminous objects without reducing the interior space for occupants. A rise in adventure sports and recreational activities are seen to be significant factors in boosting the market growth. Also, youth moving out to different cities for studies or work are some factors contributing to increased sales of the roof box, bike car racks, and roof racks.

The car rack market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing product innovations and consumer inclination towards adventure and recreating sports. Demand for extra luggage space is another key factor propelling the growth of the car rack market. However, low-quality products may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the growth of the tourism industry and increasing migration activities are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the players of the car rack market during the forecast period.

The “Global Car Rack Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of car rack market with detailed market segmentation by type, sales channel, and geography. The global car rack market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading car rack market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global car rack market is segmented on the basis of type and sales channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as roof rack, roof box, ski rack, watersport carrier, and others. On the basis of the sales channel, the market is segmented as offline and online.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global car rack market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The car rack market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting car rack market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the car rack market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the car rack market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from car rack market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for car rack in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the car rack market.

The report also includes the profiles of key car rack companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ACPS Automotive GmbH

– Allen Sports USA

– CarMate

– CRUZBER SA

– Kuat Innovations LLC

– Malone Auto Racks

– Rhino Rack Pty Ltd

– Saris

– Thule Group

– Yakima Products, Inc.

