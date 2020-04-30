Why is Research and Development (R&D) Significant for Hydrogen Storage Market Growth?

In European countries, the road transportation sector contributes 30% of the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 emissions, while in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, the share is 50%, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Considering the number of deaths directly linked to air pollution — 4.2 million annually, as per the WHO — the outcry for cleaning the system is growing day by day. This is why extensive research and development (R&D) is being pursued to develop fuels which result in minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) and PM 2.5 emissions.

Thus, with the increasing demand for cleaner transportation fuels, the hydrogen storage market is growing around the globe, as hydrogen (H 2 ) is one of the most eco-friendly fuels, creating only water upon combustion! A major chunk of the R&D activities is related to finding a way to store the gas in its solid form, primarily fuel cells. Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining widespread popularity as a transportation fuel, as they are cost-effective and offer high performance. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and U.S. Department of Energy are working together on the development of an appropriate fuel cell technology for the transportation and power generation sectors.

Now, the gas can be stored in cylinders, on-site, on-board, or in merchant/bulk. Among these, cylinders are the preferred way of storing hydrogen, especially in its physical (gaseous) state. Cylinders are perfect for storing high volumes of the gas, normally in 298 K temperature and 150–200 bar pressure. This form of stored H 2 remains in high demand from the electronics, food and beverages, and metalworking sectors, which is why cylinders are the most popular way of storing the gas.

Geographical Analysis of Hydrogen Storage Market

Collectively, Asia-Pacific and North America held a share of nearly 70% in the global hydrogen storage market in 2015. This is ascribed to the increasing usage of hydrogen for production of methanol. In addition, increasing adoption of hydrogen-based fuels in order to abide by government regulations is expected to further propel the market in China, India, Malaysia, and other countries during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Hydrogen Storage Market

Leading players in the hydrogen storage market include Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide SA, Worthington Industries Inc., INOXCVA, and Hexagon Composites ASA, among several others.

In order to garner a larger share, market players are involved in several strategic developments. For instance, in December 2015, Worthington Industries Inc. entered into multi-year agreement with Teijin Engineering, under which the former would supply hydrogen tanks to a major Japan-based automotive original equipment manufacturer for new fuel cell vehicles.