Vaccines Market is Projected to Experience Major Revenue By 2027: PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Vaccines Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, and Patient Type. The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in vaccines market are PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc, and Bavarian Nordic.

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

The global vaccines market on the patient type is segmented into pediatric patients and adult patients. In 2018, the pediatric segment held a largest market share of 70.0% of the vaccines market, by patient type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as external immunization is necessary for the new borns. Moreover, vaccines have helped the children in staying healthy and been successful to save millions of lives for more than 50 years.

The disease impacts the most important part of the African population i.e. youths and earning African population which are causing tremendous rise in financial debts incurred for the treatment of advanced liver diseases and emotional distress. In developed countries, the cases of infectious diseases has decreased in the past decade, but there has been a rise of re-emerging diseases worldwide, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), measles, avian and pandemic influenza, chikungunya virus, Ebola virus disease (EVD) and Zika virus disease, which has attracted a renewed focus on infectious diseases around the developed countries. Thus the growing global prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to encourage the leading market players for the development of new and effective drugs and vaccines.

