Third Party Logistics Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

What is Third Party Logistics?

Third Party Logistics is defined as the firm that offers outsourced logistics services for use by customers. These firms consists of anything that involves management of one or more parts of procurement and fulfillment activities. The third party logistics can be a single provider, such as transportation or warehouse storage, or it can be a system wide bundle of services that are capable of handling supply chain management. These firms are capable of providing specialized services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and packaging of products. Growing e-commerce industry have stimulated the growth of third party logistics market.

Global Third Party Logistics Market was valued at USD 861 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1473.28 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Global Third Party Logistics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Advent of Big Data, availability of industry-specific logistics services, rising globalization followed by growing e commerce sector have been driving the global third party logistics market. On the other hand, loss of direct control on the logistics service and potential loss of reputation might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Third Party Logistics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Third Party Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Third Party Logistics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Third Party Logistics Market Segmentation, by Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

Global Third Party Logistics Market Segmentation, by Service Type

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

Global Third Party Logistics Market Geographic Scope

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of the World

