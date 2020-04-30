Surgical Site Infection Market Size to be Worth Over $5.9 billion in 2023: P&S Intelligence

With every passing day, the number of surgical procedures being performed across the world is increasing, due to the rise in the prevalence of various diseases and disorders. As per the World Bank, in the U.S., the surgery rate in 2012 was 30,537 per 100,000 people. Australia recorded 28,907 surgeries per 100,000 individuals, in 2015. Surgeries are sensitive procedures, as they involve the piercing of human skin to expose internal organs, which carries a risk of infection. Even after taking all precautions, severe surgical site infections (SSI) are common, which is why the need to cure these as soon as possible is growing.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-site-infection-market/report-sample

The surgical site infection market valued $4.0 billion in 2017, and it is predicted to progress at a 6.4% CAGR during 2018–2023, to ultimately reach $5.9 billion in 2023. Apart from the increasing volume of surgeries, the prevalence of SSIs is also surging, in high- as well as low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported 18,364 SSI cases for a total of 967,191 surgeries in 2013–2014. Further, as per the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), SSIs account for almost 16% of all hospital-acquired infections in Brazil.

Currently, North America is the largest user of anti-SSI products, due to its huge healthcare sector, high surgery volume, presence of leading SSI product manufacturers, well-developed healthcare industry, and growing awareness on the topic. Within the region, the SSI market growth in the U.S. would be faster, as the federal government spends a considerable portion of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. The National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA) reported an increase of 4.3% in the nation’s healthcare spending during 2015–2016.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-site-infection-market

During the forecast period, the demand for such products would see the sharpest rise in the Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions, which are home to a large number of LMICs. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every 10 people undergoing surgeries in LMICs get SSIs. Therefore, the WHO has a set of guidelines, known as Patient Safety Solutions, which recommend doctors to keep their hands sanitized, in order to prevent SSIs.

Therefore, as people become more aware about SSIs, the demand for preventive and therapeutic products would grow further.