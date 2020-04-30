Server Microprocessor Market Report Outlook 2017: Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands and Forecast till 2023

The global server microprocessor market was valued at $14 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023. Server microprocessor is a semiconductor device, which executes various computational tasks on the server in a single integrated circuit.

A microprocessor is a multipurpose, clock-driven, register-based component, which accept binary digits (0 and 1) and process according to the instructions stored in the memory giving output into various forms such as displayed on the monitor, hard copy, and others.

Some of the key players of Server Microprocessor Market:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.,Baikal Electronics, OJSC,Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Mediatek Inc.,NVIDIA Corporation,Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global server microprocessor market is driven by factors such as rise in number of data centers, increase in IT expenditure by the developing nations, and increase in demand for cloud-based services. However, high cost of these devices restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

The global server microprocessor market is segmented based on design, end user, and geography. Based on design, it is classified into advanced RISC machines (ARM) and x86. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Server Microprocessor market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Server Microprocessor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

