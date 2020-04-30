Safe City Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Safe City market, technologies and industry are going through major shifts. Today’s towns, communities, cities and metropolitan areas feature incredibly vast and varied infrastructure serving billions of individuals. They are constantly susceptible to threats and events, driven by crime, terror and natural disasters. Such threats and events pose significant risks to the safety and well-being of people. To handle these huge responsibilities, law enforcement, public safety and municipalities consider a more comprehensive approach that includes new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.

The Safe City technologies, industry and markets are going through major shifts. Public opinion, political, terror and crime pressures combined with maturing safe city technologies such as Video Analytics, PSIM, PSAP, Distributed Sensors Systems, Sensor and Data Fusion Algorithms, SaaS, Social Media Emergency Response software, Geo-Design and advanced ICT technologies, are creating fresh business opportunities.

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, promising throughout his campaign a tough fight against Islamist extremism terror at home and abroad, and to invest in law and order (e.g., “I am the law-and-order candidate”), will boost the federal U.S. Safe City-related legislation and budgets.

The “Safe City: Technologies, Industry & Global Market – 2017-2022” report examines each dollar spent in the market via 4 orthogonal money trails: regional/national markets, technologies & services markets and by revenue sources.

Safe City : Technologies, Industry & Global Market – 2017-2022

Global Safe City Orthogonal Market Vectors

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 3-volume 876-page report include:

What will the Safe City market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main Safe City technology trends?

Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?

What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Safe City vendors?

What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?

The “Safe City: Technologies, Industry & Global Market – 2017-2022” report presents in 876 pages, 123 tables and 172 figures, analysis of dozens of current and pipeline technologies and 78 leading vendors. The report is granulated into 197 vertical and horizontal submarkets; it presents for each submarket 2015-2016 data, assessments and analyses, and forecasts the 2017-2022 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Safe City Technologies & services, segmented into 21 sections, including:

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP)

Distributed Sensors Systems, Sensor and Data Fusion Algorithms, Wireless Sensor Networks

Safe City Software as a Service (SaaS)

Social Media Emergency Response Software

Geo-Design

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Location Based Emergency Mass Notification Systems (EMNS), Safe City Cell Broadcast, Cell Broadcast Technologies

SCADA Systems

Managed Security Services (MSS), Safe City Consulting, Remote Management, Managed Security Monitoring

Safe City Communication, City-Wide Communication Interoperability

Video Surveillance, Analog Video Surveillance, Second-Generation Analog Video Surveillance, Third-Generation Video Surveillance, Digital Video Surveillance, IP Surveillance Cameras, IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems

Safe City Video Analytics Technologies, Cloud Platforms, Video Analytics Based Suspect Behavioral Analysis, Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Video Surveillance as Service Solutions: Vendors, Real Time Automatic Alerts Software, Image Segmentation Software, Item Tracking Video Analytics Software, Object Sorting and ID, Item Identification and Recognition, Multi-Camera Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, Video Content Analysis, Item Detection, Gaussian Mixture Based Software, Background Subtraction, Item Detection Using a Single-image Software, Item Tracking Software, Kalman Filtering Techniques, Region Segmentation, Kalman Filters Application to Track Moving Items, Partially Observable Markov Decision Process, Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, “Splitting” Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-based Human Action Recognition, Video Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Software, Video Cameras Spatial Gap Mitigation Software, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Software, Visual Intelligence Technologies, Visual Processing, Fusion Engine, Video Analytics Challenges

Standoff Video Analytics Based Biometrics, Video Surveillance Based Behavioral Profiling, Video Based Biometric Recognition Technologies, Video Based Face Recognition, Remote Biometric Identification Technologies, Fused Intelligent Video Surveillance & Watch Lists, Crowd and Riot Surveillance, Wireless Video Analytics, Cloud Video Analytics, Online Video Analytics, Pulse Video Analytics, Smart Cameras

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)

Safe City Natural Disasters Mitigation & Management, Emergency

Management systems

Communication Interoperability, Perimeter Security, Public Events Emergency Services, WMD and Hazmat Detection

Cloud Computing, Data Mining & Analytics

Command & Control Systems

Gunshot Location Technologies, Optical Gunshot Location Technologies, Fused Optical and Acoustic Gunshot Detection, Detection of Gunshot Signature: Artificial Neural Networks

Emergency Transportation Management Systems, Intelligent Transport Technologies, License Plate Recognition (LPR), Inductive Loop Detection, Video Vehicle Detection, Smart Transportation Security, Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems

78 Companies operating in the market: 3xLOGIC, 3i-MIND, 3VR, ABB, Accenture, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Agent Video Intelligence, Avigilon Corporation, Axis, AxxonSoft, BAE Systems, Bosch Security Systems, BT, Camero, Cassidian, CelPlan, China Security & Surveillance Inc., Cisco, Citilog, Computer Network Limited (CNL), Diebold, DVTel, Elsag Datamat, Emerson Electric, Ericsson, Firetide, GS, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Honeywell, IBM, IndigoVision, Intel Security, IntuVision Inc, iOmniscient, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, ISS, MACROSCOP, MDS, Mer group, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, National Instruments, NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ObjectVideo, Orsus, Panasonic, Pelco, Pivot, Proximex, Raytheon Company, Salient Stills, Samsung Techwin, Schneider Electric, SeeTec, Siemens, Smart China (Holdings) Limited, Sony, Synectics Plc, Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Total Recall, Unisys, Verint, Vialogy LLC, Vigilant Technology, xLOGIC, Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

