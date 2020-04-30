Redistribution Layer Material Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players

Latest market study on “Redistribution Layer Material Market to 2027 by Material (Polyimide (PI), Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Benzocylobutene (BCB), and Others); Application (FOWLP and 2.5D/3D IC Packaging) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the redistribution layer material market is estimated to reach US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The major companies operating in the market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi DuPont MicroSystems, LLC, Toray Industries Inc., ASE Group, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Amkor Technology, Infineon Technologies, TSMC, JCET(statschippac), Samsung and SK Hynix among others.

The semiconductor industry currently is continually experiencing innovation in the integrated circuits scaling and complex component integration. The demand for electronics product with exceptional performance, dense integration, and smaller form factor along with less impact of product pricing is increasing significantly and has impacted the progress made in products and services developed for mobile devices, consumer electronics, automotive, cloud computing, and numerous other applications. This, as a result, has resulted in the new trends and innovations in advanced packaging technology.

Today’s smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life, demand rigorous analysis. Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device have led to complex circuit board designs of these electronics. As an example, a smartphone today includes features such as camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, and connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions etc. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines propelling the semiconductor manufacturers for more miniaturization of the chips and integration of more functionalities.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

The trend towards miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry has driven package component sizes down to the design-rule level of early technologies. Crucial in integrated circuit (IC) package technology is that it must deliver higher lead counts, reduced lead pitch, minimum footprint area, and significant volume reduction. Hence, the continued design complexities in the consumer electronics coupled with the miniaturization of these devices would drive the demands for redistribution layer material.

