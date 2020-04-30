Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2026 – Geographical Analysis, Development Strategy and Forecast By Top Industries Toray Industries, Suominen, Pegas Nonwovens a.s., Mitsui Chemicals

Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market is accounted for $31.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness towards the adoption of hygiene products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence products, high product penetration in geotextiles owing to its properties, such as high tear and puncture resistance, temperature fluctuation tolerance, and durability are some of the factors fuelling the market growth.

Non-woven polypropylene is a great fabric to print on. With 100% print coverage and a high-quality design, a Non-woven polypropylene bag will get your marketing messages across clearly. Non-woven polypropylene is an extremely versatile material and can be used to create a reusable bag for life in any style, shape or design.

Based on the product, the staple segment is considerably growing due to gaining acceptance over other fabrics in industrial filtration applications, such as mineral processing, oil and gas filtration, liquid cartridge and bag filters, water filtration and increasing penetration in medical application such as gloves, medical packaging, surgical gowns, masks, drapes, and covers. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing child and infant population, coupled with an increased awareness for usage of baby diapers in the Asia Pacific regions, especially in China and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market include Toray Industries Inc., Suominen Corporation, Pegas Nonwovens a.s., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Low and Bonar PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation , Johns Manville Corporation, Freudenberg Group, FITESA, First Quality Nonwovens Inc. , Berry Global, Inc., Avgol Nonwoven Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation , Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co. Group and Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj.

Products Covered:

– Staples

– Spunbonded

– Meltblown

– Composite

Applications Covered:

– Medical

– Industrial

– Hygiene

– Geotextiles

– Furnishing

– Carpet

– Automotive

– Agriculture

– Other Applications

