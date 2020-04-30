Palm Oil Market Over Upcoming Period with Focusing on Major Vendors Asiatic Development, Boustead, IJM Plantations, IOI Corporation

The palm oil market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising disposable income and high per capita expenditure of consumers on consumer products in developed countries. Moreover, increasing demand from the food industry is projected to propel the demand for palm oil globally. Moreover, increasing production and demand for biodiesel is projected to provide huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, growing concerns about the large-scale deforestation caused due to widespread plantation have resulted in the introduction of strict government regulations governing plantation. This is further projected to hamper the overall growth of the palm oil market.

Leading Palm Oil Market Players:

Asiatic Development

Boustead

IJM Plantations

IOI Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Kulim Bhd

London Sumatra

Sime Darby

United Plantations Bhd

Wilmar

Palm oil is a vegetable oil derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree. The scientific name for the oil palm tree is Elaeis guineensis. Two types of palm oil are produced from oil palm fruit, such as crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Crude palm oil appears from squeezing the fleshy fruit, and palm kernel oil comes from crushing the kernel, or the stone in the center of the fruit. Palm oil is an extremely versatile oil that offers different properties and functions that makes use in a wide range of applications. It is resistant to oxidation, and therefore, it provides a longer shelf-life to the food products.

The “Global Palm Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the palm oil market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product, end use and geography. The global palm oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading palm oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

