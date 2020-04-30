Opioids Market 2027 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Opioids Market globally. This report on ‘Opioids Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system, relieving pain and are mainly prescribed medicines for treating moderate to severe chronic disease. These analgesics are used to manage pain among the cancer patients and treat severe constant pain in patients suffering from terminal illness.

The Opioids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing incidence of orthopedic diseases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer etc., rise in disposable income and surge in geriatric population. Nevertheless, emerging market of cannabis and legalization of the same is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– Purdue Pharma

– Titan Pharmaceuticals

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

– Sanofi

– Sun Pharmaceuticals

– Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

– Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

– Allergan, Plc

– Pfizer, Inc.

The global Opioids market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone. Based on Application the market is segmented into Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Opioids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Opioids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Opioids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Opioids market in these regions.

