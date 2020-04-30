Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | Blue Apron, Green Chef, Home Chef

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service. According to AMA, the Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service market is expected to see growth rate of 4.53% and may see market size of USD2.27 Billion by 2024.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Blue Apron (United States), Green Chef (Hello Fresh) (Germany), Home Chef (Unites States), Sun Basket (United States), Plated (United States), Chef d (United States), Purple Carrot (United States), Gobble Inc. (United States), Fresh Kit (United States), Abel & Cole (United Kingdom), Riverford (United Kingdom), Gousto (United Kingdom), Quitoque (France), Kochhaus (Germany), Kochzauber (Germany), Fresh Fitness Food (Germany) and Mindful Chef (United Kingdom)

After a long day work, the only thing left is to cook.Offline Meal delivery service is a great solution to save some serious time after hectic work schedule. It provides various services and products instead of shopping at grocery store, ordering food online and eating out. A healthy lifestyle and rise in disposable income has propelled the growth of offline meal kit delivery market. As per research there were more than 150 meal kit companies in United States and the meal kit business was estimated to be USD 2.2 Billion globally. The significant growth in recent years for offline meal kit delivery has attracted lot new entrants into the space, forcing industry player to look more innovative and sustain themselves for long run

Market Drivers

Rising Urban Population

Increase in the Number of Working Women

Convenience and Easy Accessibility

Market Trend

Technological Innovations In Freezing & Packaging Of Ready To Eat Snacks

Innovative Products In Functional Ingredients, Convenience, And Organic Foods

Restraints

Traditional Method of Cooking, Fresh Preparation of Food Items

Health-Related Concerns

Opportunities

Growing Disposable Income And Changing Lifestyle In Developing Nations

Challenges

Compliance With Quality and Regulatory Standards

The Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Ready-to-eat Food, Reprocessed Food, Other), Application (User Age (Under 25), User Age (25-34), User Age (35-44), User Age (45-54), User Age (55-64), Older)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



