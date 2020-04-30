Music Publishing Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Warner Music, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music

Global Music Publishing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Music Publishing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music & SONGS Music Publishing.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

The music publishing business is also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share. There are many mid-sized and smaller players in the industry that represent the balance of the market, including many individual songwriters who publish their own works.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In 2018, the global Music Publishing market size was 4330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

Music Publishing Market Overview:

If you are involved in the Music Publishing industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Commercial, Commonweal & Other, , Performance, Digital, Synchronization, Mechanical & Others and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Music Publishing Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Music Publishing research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Music Publishing market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Performance, Digital, Synchronization, Mechanical & Others

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Commercial, Commonweal & Other

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music & SONGS Music Publishing

If opting for the Global version of Music Publishing Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Music Publishing market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Music Publishing near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Music Publishing market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Music Publishing market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Music Publishing market, Applications [Commercial, Commonweal & Other], Market Segment by Types , Performance, Digital, Synchronization, Mechanical & Others;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Music Publishing Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Music Publishing Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Music Publishing Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

