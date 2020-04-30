Microbial Identification Panel Market Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth By 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic | Players Becton, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Microbial Identification Panel Market globally. This report on ‘Microbial Identification Panel Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global microbial identification panel market accounted to US$ 2,288.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,873.1 Mn by 2027.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Avantor (VWR International LLC), Eurofins Scientific, etc.

Latest market study on “ Global Microbial Identification Panel Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Service (Instruments, Consumables, Software and Services); Method (Phenotypic, Genotypic and MALDI-TOF); End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Microbial Identification Panel market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Market Insights

Rising Use of Micro-organism for Industrial Applications

Micro-organisms are widely used in the large scale industrial processes. The micro-organisms are used in the production of several metabolites, such as ethanol, butanol, lactic acid, and riboflavin. The micro-organisms are also used for the transformation of chemicals that assist in the reduction of environmental pollution. The micro-organism is also used in other industries such as pharmaceutical, food & agriculture these industries wide range of microbial application. For instance, micro-organisms are used to create biofertilizers or to reduce metal pollutants. The advancement in microbial technology has enabled the use of micro-organisms to produce certain non-microbial products, such as diabetes medication insulin.

In addition, the advancement in technology has helped in the removal of rich genetic resource of non-cultured microorganisms has led to the discovery of new genes, enzymes, and naturally occurring products. The results of the microbial technology have led to the development of most of the commodity and fine chemicals, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Therefore the discovery of the novel genes, enzymes from the microorganisms has impacted greatly in the production of industrial products through the industrial and biotechnological applications. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, it is estimated that the rising use of the microorganism for the industrial application is likely to grow the market during the forecast period

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Microbial Identification Panel market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Microbial Identification Panel market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Microbial Identification Panel – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Product & Service

Instruments Automated Microbial Identification Systems Mass Spectrometers PCR Other Instruments

Consumables Plates and Media Reagents and Kits Other Consumables

Software and Services

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Method

Phenotypic

Genotypic Sanger Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) 16S/18S/ Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) rRNA Sequencing Metagenomics Sequencing Antimicrobial Resistance Testing Other Sequencing

MALDI-TOF

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Microbial Identification Panel industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Microbial Identification Panel market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Microbial Identification Panel market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Microbial Identification Panel Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

