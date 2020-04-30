Logistics Automation Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors Beumer Group, Daifuku, Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding – Nyse News Times
The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Logistics Automation market globally. This report on ‘Logistics Automation market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period.
Download Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005708/
Leading key Players:
- Beumer Group
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Dematic (KION Group)
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- KNAPP AG
- Mecalux, S.A.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- Swisslog Holding AG
- TGW Logistics Group
- VITRONIC
Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Logistics Automation Market
- Changing Logistics Automation market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Logistics Automation market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Logistics Automation Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The Logistics Automation Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.
Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005708/
Chapter Details of Logistics Automation Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Logistics Automation Market Landscape
Part 04: Logistics Automation Market Sizing
Part 05: Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis