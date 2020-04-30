The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Logistics Automation market globally. This report on ‘Logistics Automation market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period.

Leading key Players:

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group)

Honeywell Intelligrated

KNAPP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group

VITRONIC

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Logistics Automation Market

Changing Logistics Automation market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Logistics Automation market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Logistics Automation Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The Logistics Automation Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.

Chapter Details of Logistics Automation Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Logistics Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Logistics Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis