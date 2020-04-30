Latin America Airport Security Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The Latin America airport security technologies, industry & markets are going through major shifts driven by consistent aviation cargo and passenger’s growth and the growth of aftersales revenues. New and maturing sectors and technologies such as Automated Border Control Kiosks, Cargo Screening, Cybersecurity, Airport Perimeter Security Systems and Advanced ICT Technologies create new market niches and business opportunities. According to the report, several Latin America aviation security national markets are forecasted to make a comeback, generating a 2014-2020 two digit CAGR. For example, Colombia’s market will grow at a CAGR of 11.6%.

According to the report, the Latin America market growth is boosted by the following drivers:

The Latin America air passenger and air cargo volume growth, particularly in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico

Drug trafficking

Advancements in security infrastructure and screening technologies

The moderate growth of the aviation sector in other regions

The need to streamline airport security processes and reduce passengers’ waiting time

Replacement and upgrades of outdated systems

Growing aftersale revenues

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 3 orthogonal money trails:

By 4 National Markets

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

By 15 Technology Markets:

Baggage & Cargo X-ray Scanners

Security Related ICT & Cybersecurity

Whole Body Scanners (AIT)

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Security Related Baggage Handling Systems (BHS)

Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD)

Metal Detectors

Liquid Explosives Detectors

Shoe Scanners

Workforce ID Documents Screening Systems

Automated Border Control

CCTV & Radar Surveillance

C2/C4ISR Systems

Perimeter Fencing

Multi-modal Security Systems and Other Modalities

By 3 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning, Consulting & Training

This Latin America Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 2-volume 362-page report include:

What will the Latin America market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the Latin America main Airport Security technology trends?

Where and what are the Latin America Airport Security market opportunities?

What are the Airport Security market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Airport Security vendors?

What are the challenges to the Airport Security market?

The Latin America Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 report presents in 362 pages, 48 tables and 139 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 37 leading vendors.

This report, granulated into 27 vertical and horizontal submarkets, provides for each submarket 2013-2014 data, analyses and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Current and pipeline technologies by 15 technology markets (see list above)

Companies operating in the market (profiles, products and contact info): ADANI, American Science and Engineering Inc., Appealing Products Inc. (API), Auto Clear, BAHIA Corp (Sibel Ltd.), Biosensor Applications, Brijot Imaging Systems, CEIA, ChemSee, DetectaChem LLC, Fisher Labs, Flir Systems. Ion Applications Inc, Gilardoni SpA, Hitachi, IBM, Ketech Defence, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, LIXI Inc, Lockheed Martin, MINXRAY Inc., MilliVision, Mistral Security Inc, Morpho Detection Inc., Nuctech Co. Ltd., QinetiQ Ltd., Rapiscan Security Products Inc., Red X Defense, Scanna MSC Ltd., Scent Detection Technologies, Scintrex Trace, Smiths Detection, Syagen Technology. Thermo Electron Corporation, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International Ltd.

