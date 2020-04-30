Information Security Consulting Market Status – COVID to Make Big Changes in Estimates

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Information Security Consulting’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Ernst & Young (United Kingdom)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Accenture Plc. (Ireland)

Atos SE (France)

Deloitte (United Kingdom)

KPMG (United Kingdom)

PwC (United Kingdom)

BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States)

Wipro Limited (India)

Information security consulting is a service that provides expertise for the security of the organization. It includes security engineering, management and compliance provided by certified consultants. The weakness in information security can lead to cyber attack, which may threaten the profitability of the company. Information security consulting helps businesses to assess, build and manage their cybersecurity capabilities and also enable them to respond to incidents and crises.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Application (Database Security, Endpoint Security, Aerospace and Defense, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increase in the Adoption of Information Security Consulting Services

Market Growth Drivers: Provides Comprehensive Digital Protection to the Enterprise

Increased Cyber Attacks

Growing Trends of IoT and BYOD

Rising Network Complexities

Restraints: Budget Constraints for Installation/Implementation of Security

Advanced Cyber-Attack Techniques

Challenges: Lack of Awareness about Advanced Cyber Threats

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Information Security Consulting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Information Security Consulting market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Information Security Consulting Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Information Security Consulting

Chapter 4: Presenting the Information Security Consulting Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Information Security Consulting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



