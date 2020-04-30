Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Hot Melt Adhesive Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hot melt adhesive market include 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Jowat SE, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited, and Sika. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand from manufacturing companies is driving the market of hot melt adhesives. Packaging solutions application is expected to lead the hot melt adhesive market owing to its value and volume and provide large demand during the forecast period, due to the growing use of hot melt adhesives in various packaging solution applications, primarily in food packaging. Other major applications of hot melt adhesives includes building and construction, clear case bonding, soap and bubble gum wrapper coating, automotive headlights and glue sticks.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of hot melt adhesive.

Market Segmentation

The entire hot melt adhesive market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

By Application

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for hot melt adhesive market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

