Healthcare CMO Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Geography. The global healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare CMO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The major players operating in the healthcare CMO market include, Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.

Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held the largest share of the market, by service. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantaged offered by the contract manufacturing companies.

The developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing dynamically in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The governments of the respective countries in these regions are supporting through various initiatives, funding, programs and conferences. The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driven by the economic, demographic development, rising healthcare expenditures, and improving public-private healthcare funding among the others. Asia Pacific have a great potential to serve the medical device industry. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the developing regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the healthcare CMO market during the forecast period.

The global healthcare CMO market by service was led by pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment was further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage form manufacturing and packaging. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held a largest market share of 74.8% of the healthcare CMO market, by service. The segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising demands for the drugs due to the increasing prevalence of the chronic and acute diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures by private, public payers and also by the consumers.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare CMO market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare CMO market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare CMO market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare CMO market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

