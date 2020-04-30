Green Fluorescent Protein Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026| Sino Biological Inc, General Electric, AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.
Global green fluorescent protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Extensively use of green fluorescent protein in biology, medicine and research is the major factor for the growth of the market
Green Fluorescent Protein market analysis document predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, and segment type & market application. This market report delivers broad analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are the two consistently and encouragingly used tools for generating this report. The Green Fluorescent Protein market report encompasses company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific,
Biocompare,
Merck KGaA,
Novus Biologicals,
COSMO BIO co.,ltd,
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
Sino Biological Inc,
General Electric,
AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.
Key Development in the Market:
- In August 2016, Microbiologics, Inc. announced the launch of their UV-BioTAG which is a line of bacterial reference strains containing green fluorescent protein (GFP) markers. They are specially designed for the quality testing in food safety laboratories. The UV-BioTAG cultures visibly fluoresce under ultraviolet (UV) light so that they can be imposed easily from natural blots
Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market
By Types
- dsRed
- eqFP611
- Dronpa
- TagRFPs
- KFP
- EosFP/IrisFP
- Dendra
By Application
- Transcription Reporter
- Förster Resonance Energy Transfer
- Split EGFP
- Biosensors
- Cell Marking and Cell Selection
- Fluorescence
- Purification
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
- The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
- Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market
- Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market
- Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth
- There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity
