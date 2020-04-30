GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET IS THRIVING WORLDWIDE WITH 3M, MEDTRONIC, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, MELLON MEDICAL B.V., JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC, ENDOEVOLUTION, LLC

For comprehensive understanding, the market dynamics, this Global Surgical Sutures Market research analyzes the global market across key geographies namely North America, South America, Asia, and the Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. This Global Surgical Sutures Market research is the trustable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situation with product value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Global Surgical Sutures Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased number of treatments for surgery and technology improves in suture design and characteristics.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global surgical sutures market are 3M, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Mellon Medical B.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, EndoEvolution, LLC, Smith & Nephew Plc, Sutures India, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Surgical Specialties Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., CONMED Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Stryker and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Surgical Sutures Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Industry Segmentation:-

Global Surgical Sutures Market By Product (Suture Threads, Automated Suturing Devices), Type (Multifilament Sutures, Monofilament Sutures), Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Clinics & Physician Offices), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Surgical sutures frequently referred to as stitches, which involve the use of a needle with a thread width connected. Surgical sutures used to bind wounds in multiple diseases such as neuropathic ulcers, skin ulcers, diabetic ulcers and congenital cardiovascular surgery. Surgical sutures shall include non-absorbable and absorbable stitches. Absorbable surgical sutures disintegrate harmlessly in the tissue over moment without interference. Non-absorbable sutures made up of material that is not metabolized by biological activity of body tissue. Non-absorbable sutures can be withdrawn by the surgeons after the injury has been cured. Surgical sutures are made of real and synthetic plastics. Natural material contains linen, silk and catgut.

Market Drivers

Increased number of treatments for surgery is driving the growth of the market

Technology improves the suture design and characteristics which is propelling the growth of the market

Encouraging compensation situation is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Enhanced selection for minimally invasive surgery is hampering the growth of the market

Existence of alternate solution wound care product management is hindering the growth of the market

Increase of elderly baby boomer is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Pters Surgical, wants to establish its latest site in Manesar, Haryana trying to expand its knowledge in creating, production and advertising single-use medical equipment for the surgery room, the introduction of this brand new plant will make a significant contribution to enhancing the standard of customer treatment and add to the efficiency of surgical procedures by creating high-performance medical equipment in India. This expansion will expand the product line of the company as well as increase its sales and will position it as a market leader.

In August 2017, Ethicon, subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, declared the U.S. release of the ProxiSure Suturing Device, a sophisticated laparoscopic suture system containing nonmechanical ethicon, suture and bent button technology. ProxiSure Suturing Device displays a palm-like maneuverability and a bent needle in an sophisticated suture unit that increases suture accuracy in narrow rooms. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

