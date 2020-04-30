Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Report 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2027

Latest market study on “ Global Liquid Handling Technology Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Automated Workstations, Small Devices, Consumables); Type (Automated Liquid Handling, Manual Liquid Handling, Semi-Automated Liquid Handling); Application (Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research, Cancer and Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Academic and Research Institutes) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Liquid Handling Technology market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The global liquid handling technology market accounted to US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,705.63 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Drug Discovery Activities

The increase in the incidences of infectious diseases and chronic diseases such as cancer is raising demand for efficient drugs. The demand is driving for an efficient drug that can treat diseases at a faster pace. Also, demand is created for precision medicine. The rising incidences of cancers and research activities are expected to increase drug development activities across the world.

Drug development is a complicated procedure that requires a long duration and is an expensive procedure integrated with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Therefore, the development and integration of medical devices and information technologies have enabled innovation of automated equipment. The developments have allowed to speed up the drug discovery processes. For instance, High Throughput Screening (HTS) is a technology used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target. The techniques allow to screen and analyze a large volume of samples efficiently in less time. The HTS allows precise dispensing of the large and micro volumes of reagents in liquids.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Formulatrix, Inc., Gilson Incorporatedamong, etc.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Liquid Handling Technology Market globally. This report on ‘Liquid Handling Technology Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Liquid Handling Technology market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Liquid Handling Technology market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Liquid Handling Technology – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Product

Automated Workstations

Small Devices Pipettes Dispensers Burettes Others

Consumables Reagents Disposable Tips Tubes and Plates Others



Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Application

Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research

Cancer and Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Liquid Handling Technology industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Liquid Handling Technology market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Liquid Handling Technology market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

