Global Hemoglobinopathies Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players-Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
Global hemoglobinopathies market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High prevalence of hemoglobinopathies is the major factor for the growth of this market.
The Hemoglobinopathies market report is a window to the healthcare industry which gives details about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This report contains a chapter on the international Hemoglobinopathies market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides helpful data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
With this, businesses can visualize the landscape about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemoglobinopathies market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Medunik USA Inc, Emmaus Medical, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ApoPharma Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gamida Cell, Biogen, Acceleron Pharma, Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics, CELGENE CORPORATION.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2016, Sangamo BioSciences, Inc announced the transfer of zinc finger nuclease (ZFN)-mediated genome editing program for hemoglobinopathies to Bioverativ. This helps the Bioverativ to meet the rising medical need of patient with blood disorders. It will also help the company to advance these programs. This program is very useful to treat two blood disorders, beta- thalassemia and sickle cell disease.
- In January 2014, Biogen Idec and Sangamo BioSciences together announced the launch of their new platform for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia. This collaboration will help the Biogen to expand their business and to provide treatment to the patients with serious inherited hematologic conditions.
Competitive Analysis: Global Hemoglobinopathies Market
Global hemoglobinopathies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hemoglobinopathies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Rising awareness about hemoglobinopathies among consumer is driving the market growth
- Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is driving the market
- Increasing blood cancer cases among population is driving the growth of this market.
- Favorable government programs related to hemoglobinopathies will propel the market
Market Restraints
- Availability of diagnostics alternative of hemoglobinopathies will also restraint the market growth
- Lack of proper diagnostics test will hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Hemoglobinopathies Market
By Indication
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Beta Thalassemia
- Alpha Thalassemia
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Laboratories
- Clinics
By Test Type
- Routine Red Blood Cell (RBC) Count
- Genetic Testing
- Hemoglobin by High Performance Liquid Chromatography
- Hemoglobin Isoelectric Focusing (Hb IEF)
- Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP)
- Hemoglobin Solubility Test
By Pipeline Therapeutics
- NiCord, ZFP Transcription Factors
- ALN-TMP
- Drug Targeting PRMT5
- Drug Targeting Protein Arginine Methyltransferase 5
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
