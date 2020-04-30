The global atopic dermatitis treatment report surely acts as a great source of motivation to seek new business ventures and evolve better. This market research report has thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts in this report. This market document compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. Atopic dermatitis treatment market report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, LEO Pharma A/S, Regeneron, Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Encore Dermatology, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health and others

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving the market

Increased focus on novel biologics are contributing towards the growth of the industry

Technological advancements in the atopic dermatitis treatment

Availability of substitute products is also expected to drive the market for atopic dermatitis.

Market Restraints

Allergic reactions of off-label therapies are the factor hampering the growth of the market.

Strict government regulations and legal norms will also act as restraints for market expansion.

Segmentation: Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

By Administration

Injectable

Topical

By Drug Type

Antibiotics,

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Emollients

Calcineurin inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Off-label therapies

Systemic agents

Pde4 inhibitor

Interleukin inhibito

By End Users

Hospital

Clinic

Home care.

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Drug stores

Pharmacies

Dermatology clinics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, LEO Pharma declare its agreement with JW Pharmaceutical (JWP), where LEO Pharma will get rights to modify, develop and commercialize JW1601, which is anovel atopic dermatitis drug candidate intended for oral treatment of atopic dermatitis. This drug helps in activation, maximize efficacy by dual action of anti-pruritus (anti-itch), and minimize adverse events by high selectivity on the target and blockage of immune cells and also blocks itching.

In May 2016, Pfizer Inc. announced its acquisition with Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. This acquisition will enable in providing unmet medical need for large patient population suffering from mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and will enhance Pfizer Inc. position as the leading drug maker. Such merger and acquisition in the market of Atopic dermatitis will enable its expansion in the forecasting future.

