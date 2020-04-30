Filtration and Contamination Control Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025

Filtration and Contamination Control Market: Overview

The global filtration and contamination control market is propelled by the increasingly restrictive environmental regulations compelling the use of cleaner fuels. Liquid filtration is used for the purification of solid-liquid and liquid-liquid materials, across almost all industries, so as to enhance the quality of products. Liquid filtration is also used for the removal of harmful impurities from the waste before disposal. The growth of the power generation industry is one of the key factors creating a need for filtration and contamination control, thus driving the market. In addition to this, the demand for filtration from on-road and off-road applications will help boost the market. The mechanical equipment and factory processes require high efficiency and performance and this will also encourage the growth of the filtration and contamination control market.

Filtration and Contamination Control Market: Key Trends

A surge in industrialization across developing nations is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the global filtration and contamination control market. The continued implementation and upgrading of emission standards is pushing the growth of the filtration and contamination control market. The emergence of alternative and renewable energy source will also create potential growth opportunities in this market. The industrial segment is projected to lead and drive the market towards growth on account of the high rate of deployment of filtration and contamination control devices. The adoption rate is especially high in metal manufacturing industries and chemical and petrochemical refineries. On the other hand, factors challenging the growth of the market include growing demand and use of electric vehicles and volatility in the cost of raw materials.

Filtration and Contamination Control Market: Market Potential

The dependence of almost all end user application areas on liquid filtration and contamination control devices for the purification of solid-liquid and liquid-liquid raw materials is anticipated to be a strong plus point, which will continue to ensure the growth of the market. The lifespan of equipment is increased and performance is enhanced by the adoption of filtration and contamination control devices and this is further expected to push the market’s growth.

Companies such as Eaton Corporation plc have devised automatic self cleaning and pipeline strainers. These devices help in the protection of the equipment from debris, thus ensuring long life of the equipment.

Filtration and Contamination Control Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the market is led by North America on account of the presence of several manufacturers of the filtration and contamination control devices. Europe, trailed by Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead in the filtration and contamination control market in the coming years. The high demand from oil and gas sectors as well as the aerospace industries will likely create a high demand for these devices in the future in North America. Moreover, stringent regulatory policies in the region are also fueling the adoption rates of filtration and contamination control. Further, continuous upgradations in power generation sectors are driving the market in North America. The U.S. led the market in North America.

Filtration and Contamination Control Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global filtration and contamination control market are Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH (Germany), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (U.S.), CECO Environmental Corp. (U.S.).Clarcor Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Filtration Group Corporation (U.S.), and HYDAC International GmbH (Germany). The report gives details about each player such as recent developments, information about their mergers and acquisition activities, and business and financial overview. Also, the business strategies adopted by players to expand in the market have been included in this report.

