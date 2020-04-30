External Wall Insulation Materials Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global External Wall Insulation Materials market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1665803/global-external-wall-insulation-materials-industry

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global External Wall Insulation Materials Market are:Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Sto Ltd., Baumit, Rockwool, Dupont, Sedant Roba, Shanghai ABM Rock Wool, Feininger, Longsan Advanced Materials, Owens Corning, Paroc Group, GAF, Huntsman International, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market by Product Type: Mineral Wool Panels, Polystyrene Panels, Polyurethane Panels, Phenolic Panels, Foam Cement Panels, Other Insulation Materials

Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market by Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings

The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global External Wall Insulation Materials market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market?

How will the global External Wall Insulation Materials market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global External Wall Insulation Materials market throughout the forecast period?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1665803/global-external-wall-insulation-materials-industry

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top External Wall Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Mineral Wool Panels

1.3.3 Polystyrene Panels

1.3.4 Polyurethane Panels

1.3.5 Phenolic Panels

1.3.6 Foam Cement Panels

1.3.7 Other Insulation Materials

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential Buildings

1.4.3 Commercial Buildings

1.4.4 Industrial Buildings

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): External Wall Insulation Materials Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the External Wall Insulation Materials Industry

1.6.1.1 External Wall Insulation Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and External Wall Insulation Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for External Wall Insulation Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 External Wall Insulation Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top External Wall Insulation Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 External Wall Insulation Materials Industry Trends

2.4.1 External Wall Insulation Materials Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 External Wall Insulation Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key External Wall Insulation Materials Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top External Wall Insulation Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by External Wall Insulation Materials Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Materials by Revenue

3.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Wall Insulation Materials as of 2019)

3.4 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into External Wall Insulation Materials Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Materials Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 External Wall Insulation Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 External Wall Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 External Wall Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 External Wall Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kingspan

11.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kingspan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Kingspan External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kingspan External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.1.5 Kingspan SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kingspan Recent Developments

11.2 Saint-Gobain

11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Saint-Gobain External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Saint-Gobain External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.2.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

11.3 Knauf Insulation

11.3.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Knauf Insulation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.3.5 Knauf Insulation SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments

11.4 Sto Ltd.

11.4.1 Sto Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sto Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Sto Ltd. External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sto Ltd. External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.4.5 Sto Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sto Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 Baumit

11.5.1 Baumit Corporation Information

11.5.2 Baumit Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Baumit External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Baumit External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.5.5 Baumit SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Baumit Recent Developments

11.6 Rockwool

11.6.1 Rockwool Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rockwool Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Rockwool External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rockwool External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.6.5 Rockwool SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Rockwool Recent Developments

11.7 Dupont

11.7.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dupont Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Dupont External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dupont External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.7.5 Dupont SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Dupont Recent Developments

11.8 Sedant Roba

11.8.1 Sedant Roba Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sedant Roba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Sedant Roba External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sedant Roba External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.8.5 Sedant Roba SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Sedant Roba Recent Developments

11.9 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool

11.9.1 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.9.5 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Recent Developments

11.10 Feininger

11.10.1 Feininger Corporation Information

11.10.2 Feininger Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Feininger External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Feininger External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.10.5 Feininger SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Feininger Recent Developments

11.11 Longsan Advanced Materials

11.11.1 Longsan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

11.11.2 Longsan Advanced Materials Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Longsan Advanced Materials External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Longsan Advanced Materials External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.11.5 Longsan Advanced Materials SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Longsan Advanced Materials Recent Developments

11.12 Owens Corning

11.12.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.12.2 Owens Corning Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Owens Corning External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Owens Corning External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.12.5 Owens Corning SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

11.13 Paroc Group

11.13.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Paroc Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Paroc Group External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Paroc Group External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.13.5 Paroc Group SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Paroc Group Recent Developments

11.14 GAF

11.14.1 GAF Corporation Information

11.14.2 GAF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 GAF External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 GAF External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.14.5 GAF SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 GAF Recent Developments

11.15 Huntsman International

11.15.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

11.15.2 Huntsman International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Huntsman International External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Huntsman International External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.15.5 Huntsman International SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Huntsman International Recent Developments

11.16 Beipeng Technology

11.16.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

11.16.2 Beipeng Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Beipeng Technology External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Beipeng Technology External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.16.5 Beipeng Technology SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Beipeng Technology Recent Developments

11.17 Taishi Rock

11.17.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

11.17.2 Taishi Rock Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Taishi Rock External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Taishi Rock External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.17.5 Taishi Rock SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Taishi Rock Recent Developments

11.18 Cellofoam

11.18.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

11.18.2 Cellofoam Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Cellofoam External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Cellofoam External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.18.5 Cellofoam SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Cellofoam Recent Developments

11.19 BNBM Group

11.19.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 BNBM Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 BNBM Group External Wall Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 BNBM Group External Wall Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.19.5 BNBM Group SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 BNBM Group Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Channels

12.2.2 External Wall Insulation Materials Distributors

12.3 External Wall Insulation Materials Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America External Wall Insulation Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Materials Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America External Wall Insulation Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.