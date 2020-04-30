Europe interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the Increasing geriatric population and incidence of chronic illness is contributing to the growth of the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market are Biosensors International Group, Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL., Merit Medical Systems, Getinge AB., JOTEC GmbH, Cook, Bolton Medical, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Q3 Medical Devices Limited and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Rising elderly population and surging incidence of chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

The development in the health infrastructure of developing nations is propelling the growth of the market

Advancement of minimally invasive methods is boosting the growth of the market

The technical advancements and innovations and awareness-raising of patients is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with the treatment is hampering the growth of the market

Strong approval procedures for interventional cardiology and external pulmonary equipment are restricting the growth of the market.

The lack of hospital infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

By Product

Angioplasty Balloons Old/Normal balloons Cutting and scoring balloons Drug eluting balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Coronary stents Bare-metal stents Drug-eluting stents (DES) Bio absorbable stents

Peripheral stents

Angioplasty Catheters Angiography Catheters Guiding Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Abdominal aortic aneurysm Thoracic aortic aneurysm

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Permanent filters Retrievable filters

Plaque Modification Devices Thrombectomy devices Atherectomy devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Embolic protection devices Chronic total occlusion devices

Accessories Vascular closure devices Introducer sheaths Guidewires Balloon inflation devices



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017 Merit Medical Systems has revealed the acquisition of interventional cardiology products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections. Purchasing these items increases the Merit brand profile, enhances Merit’s global presence and promotes its goal of expanding the product distribution to our hospital customers globally, and plans to promote these products through our present interventional marketing authority in cardiology.

In December 2016, Teleflex Incorporated had acquired Vascular Solutions to drive the business forward into the coronary and peripheral vascular markets. The acquisition will enable the company to offer innovative products for patients around the world.

