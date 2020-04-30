The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Disposable Endoscope market globally. This report on ‘Disposable Endoscope market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Endoscope is used to perform endoscopy procedure in order to diagnose the internal body organs. It is comprised of an image fibre, a light fibre and a connected camera, which captures high resolution images inside the body. Improper sterilization and cleaning procedures of endoscope instruments may cause life threatening infections in patients. Hence, medical and surgical professionals prefer disposable endoscopes. Disposable endoscope is single use endoscope which doesn’t require sterilization or cleaning.

Key Competitors In Disposable Endoscope Market are AED.MD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu A/S., Consis Medical, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, NeoScope Inc., OBP Medical Corporation, Parburch Medical Developments Ltd, ProSurg Inc. and Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Disposable Endoscope Market Landscape

4 Disposable Endoscope Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Disposable Endoscope Market – Global Analysis

6 Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Disposable Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Disposable Endoscope Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of disposable endoscopes market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use and geography. The global disposable endoscopes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading disposable endoscopes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Application (Urologic Endoscopy, GI Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Proctoscopy, Other Applications);

By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

