Digital English Language Learning Market By 2027: Key Players Busuu Ltd, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings Ii

Latest market study on “Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 by Product Type (On-premise and Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer); End User (Academic and Non-Academic) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Digital English Language Learning market is estimated to reach US$ 11,445.6 million by 2027 from US$ 3,247.4 million in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Digital English Language Learning market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the Digital English Language Learning is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of digital education system, increasing number of immigrants for higher education, increasing number of on-site jobes, and others.

There has been constant advancements in the Digital English Language Learning. VIPKid announced a strategic partnership with Scholastic in China which would Scholastic in China which would allow thousands of Scholastic titles to be accessible to VIPKid’s learners in China. The stories would be added to the VIPKID’s library collection and would support the company’s proprietary curriculum. VIPKid also launched V+ a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the company’s curriculum, technology, and global reach. The V+ initiative broadened VIPKid’s education offerings and included six separate product line that would deliver content to PreK-12 students.

Some of the key companies operating in Digital English Language Learning market across the globe include

Babbel, Busuu Ltd, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings Ii, Inc, Duolingo, Ef Education First, Elsa, Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Mondly, Macmillan (Springer Nature), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc, Sanako Corporation, Transparent Language, Vipkid, Voxy, And Worddive Ltd.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes and is creating a potential demand for digital English language learning. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques and are driving the market of digital English language learning. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

