Dental Implants Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027: Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Dental Implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, End User, the global dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 7,417.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Key market players of dental implants market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, AVINENT, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Bicon, LLC, DIO IMPLANT, DENTIUM and Adin Global.

The global dental implants market by product was segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments and others. In 2018, the product segment of the dental implants market was led by dental bridges segment. In 2018, the dental bridges segment held a largest market share of 40.1% of the dental implants market, by product. In case of implant supported bridges, instead of being supported by crowns or frameworks, these bridges are supported by dental implants. The dental bridges are cost effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a prominent alternative for implants, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share.

The global dental implants market on the basis of material is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Titanium segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Titanium segment dominated the dental implants market, by material as titanium is the most widely used and preferred material for dental implants. Moreover, the titanium implants are biocompatible in nature further adding to the benefits served by the material. However, the zirconium implants segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth witnessing a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period.

Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicator of access to dental care and overall dental health. In a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services. In spite of these improvement, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Majority of the patients across the globe suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss is likely to propel the growth of global dental implants market.

The global dental implants market on the basis of end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories and others. Hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population as well as increasing number of private hospital and clinics chain across the globe is expected to be the prominent factor responsible for the market growth. Additionally, increasing consolidation among the hospitals is also a major factor propelling the growth of the segment in the coming years.

