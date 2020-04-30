Car-Sharing Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Getaround, Hertz Corporation, Zipcar

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Car-Sharing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car-Sharing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car-Sharing. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hertz Corporation (United States), Getaround, Inc. (United States), Modo – The Car Co-op (United States), Zipcar, Inc. (United States), Communauto (Canada), eHi (China), Orix Corporation (Japan), Autolib (France), Zoom car (India), Car2Go (Germany) and DriveNow (Germany).

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Car-Sharing market may see a growth rate of 19.57% and would reach the market size of USD218.25 Billion by 2025

Over the past few years, car sharing has grown from base to organization to widely recognized, transformative urban transportation services. Car sharing refers to the practice of sharing a vehicle for travelling for a period of time. It is a mode of transport where vehicles are owned by a separate firm or organization or individual who shares the vehicle. Increasing population and traffic congestion is propelling the car-sharing market.

The Global Car-Sharing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Roundtrip car sharing, One-way station-based, One-way free floating, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Car sharing), Application (Business, Private), Model (P2P, Station Based, Free Floating)

Market Trend

Rise in Fuel Prices, Public Policy in Shared Mobility

Rising Market Consolidation and Corporate Car Sharing

Market Drivers

Government Initiatives to Increase the Usage of the Services

Stringent Co2 Reduction Target

Cost Advantage In Car Sharing

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations and Norms Associated With the Emissions of Greenhouse Gases

Resistance From Traditional Transport Services

Difficult To Reach Certain Level of Operational Scale

High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Development of Autonomous Vehicles for Ride Sharing

Public Transport System Improvement

Increasing User Base Among Millennials and Potential Generation Z

Development of Autonomous Vehicles for Ride Sharing

Challenges

Increasing Competition from Other Mobility Services

Profitability and Sustainability Model

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



