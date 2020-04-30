BPO Service Market Update: Investor’s Opportunity | Accenture, Capgemini, Syntel

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘BPO Service’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

ADP, LLC. (United States)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Aon Hewitt (United States)

Capgemini (France)

Xerox Corporation (United States)

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

Syntel, Inc. (United States)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Wipro Limited (India)

Business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to services that help organizations in creating, managing, and optimising information and business processes with various business and technical expertise. BPO solutions help in enhancing the core business. The service is normally categorized into the back office work. The market of the BPO Service is experiencing a advancement in the technological trend, therefore it is rising at a greater pace. moreover there are many other outsourcing services available in the market which is totally hindering the market

Market Segmentation

by Type (Finance and Accounting, Customer Services, Human Resource, KPO, Procurement, Others), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Others), Service Category Type (International BPO Services, Domestic BPO Services)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increased adoption of application outsourcing

Emerging new technology in the market

Startups are becoming BPO Customers

Market Growth Drivers: To maintain in-house IT system there is rising cost pressure

There is an increase in the digital transformation in organizations

Restraints: Lack of effective communication between client and vendor

Challenges: Other artificial outsourcing services are replacing BPO market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global BPO Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the BPO Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the BPO Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the BPO Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the BPO Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the BPO Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

