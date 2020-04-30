Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain), Service Type (Logistics, Procedure) and Geography

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Biopharmaceuticals fall under the category of sophisticated products and require proper handling. Precision drugs and gene therapies require a temperature-controlled supply chain. With an increasing number of precision medicine and gene treatments, the biopharmaceutical market is pegged to grow. Additionally, outsourcing logistics services offer many advantages to pharmaceutical manufacturers in terms of cost-effectiveness and distribution of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Notable sales of pharmaceutical products and the increasing trend of outsourcing logistics operations are significant biopharmaceutical drives logistics services worldwide. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for household healthcare products and the rising importance of fast track assistance. Increasing production of biologics, vaccines, hormone treatments, which require cold chain shipment is further propelling the growth of the market. Therefore, increasing the requirement of transportation and delivery of pharmaceutical products at a specific temperature in the forecast period. Furthermore, the need for maintaining the functionality of drugs and minimizing distribution costs is further boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of a supply chain are driving the growth of logistic services. For instance, in the last few years, drones have increasingly become part of the biopharmaceutical supply chain, expanding supply chain capabilities, and providing medical supplies to the epidemic outbreak and natural disaster-hit areas.

The global biopharmaceutical logistic market is segmented on the basis of type, and service type. Based on type, the market is segmented as cold chain and non-cold chain. Based on service type, the market is segmented as logistics and procedures. Logistics services are further sub divided into sea freight, airfreight and overland. Procedure services are further sub categorized into picking, storage, retrieval systems and handling systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biopharmaceutical logistic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biopharmaceutical logistic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Biopharmaceutical Logistic market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biopharmaceutical logistic market in these regions.

