Pune, April 30,2020 – Biosimilars are similar to reference drugs. However, they exhibit a minor difference in clinically inactive components. They are identical in terms of safety, effectiveness, and clinical significance as their reference product. Biologics are produced from living organisms by using complex manufacturing processes. A wide variety of biologics are available such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and others. These are active substances obtained from living cells of plants or animals. Biosimilars are approximately 20-25% cheaper than their reference/branded products. Moreover, biologics are used in the treatment of a wide variety of indications such as osteoporosis, arthritis, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. For instance, some of the approved biosimilars are Mvasi (Avastin), Erelzi (Enbrel), Ogivri (Herceptin), Amjevita (Amjevita), among others.

In the last two decades, the biotechnology industry developed a wide range of biologic drugs, changing the medicine landscape worldwide. Biologics are being successfully being used to treat many chronic diseases. The increasing availability of biosimilars is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Biogen, which is a prominent manufacturer of biosimilar therapies, offers an anti-TNF therapies portfolio. These are used for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, among others. Biosimilars are helping in expanding cost-effective treatment options for chronic diseases. Increasing cases of life-threatening diseases are growing demand for such therapies. Additionally, emerging markets such as China, India, are broadening the scope of the market and presenting growth opportunities for future growth.

The global biologics and biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as recombinant glycosylated proteins, recombinant non-glycosylated proteins and recombinant peptides. Recombinant glycosylated proteins are further sub segmented into monoclonal antibodies, erythroprotein, and others. Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins are further sub divided into insulin, Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor, and interferon. Based on indication, the market is segmented as chronic diseases, oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biologics and biosimilars market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biologics and biosimilars market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biologics and biosimilars market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biologics and biosimilars market in these regions.

