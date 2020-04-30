Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Biological indicators are widely used in the monitoring of sterilization processes. They ensure a high level of sterility and are performed after completion of a sterilization process. The test is qualitative, which provides results related to the growth of the particular indicator organism. The analysis is performed on different types of sterilization, such as ethylene oxide, steam, dry heat, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide, and other processes.

Increasing hospital-acquired infection, stringent drug manufacturing regulations, and rising research and development activities are prime factors for the growth of the market. As per the WHO, healthcare-associated infections in healthcare settings are most common worldwide. Biological indicators are considered a gold standard for sterilization assessment. Spore ampoules are used extensively as compared to other types. Moreover, Increasing R&D and rising intricacy of medical devices are propelling the demand for effective sterilization procedures in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical and Medical devices companies perform sterility tests as part of their quality control procedure.

The global biological indicators market is segmented on the basis of type, technique and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as spore strips, discs & threads, spore suspensions, spore ampoules, self-contained biological indicators (SCBIs) and custom biological indicators. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biological indicators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Biological indicators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biological indicators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biological indicators market in these regions.

