Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2029

Sunroofs to Hit Mid-Range Passenger Vehicles

Comfort is one of the focus parameter of today’s automobile world and automobile manufacturers are constantly trying to keep no stone unturned in delivering this parameter to their customers. While safety norms are generally drafted by the governments, comforts are designed by taking customer’s preferences into consideration. In addition to the existing comfort features such as good seating arrangements, leg space and HVAC systems, Sunroofs have been showing an increasing demand from the customers. Though the feature was previously available only in premium cars, the importance of sunroofs has made its direction turn towards mid-range segments as well. To outstand from the competitors, manufacturers such as, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, etc. are looking forward to introduce sunroofs in their upcoming launches worldwide. As most of the sunroofs function with the help of various drives and motors, the automotive parts suppliers such as Bosch, Magna and Continental have shown a green signal by supplying them to automobile manufacturers. Automobile manufacturers are very excited to introduce this comfort feature in South East Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to boost the demand for passenger vehicles so that they are able to capture the market again

Automotive Sunroof Motor Market: Segmentation Analysis

The automotive sunroof motor market can be classified based on sales channel and sunroof type. Based on the sales channel, the sunroof motor market can be classified into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) aftermarket and automobile parts suppliers. Based on the sunroof type, the sunroof motor market can be classified into pop-up type, spoiler type, panoramic type, and built-in type.

Sunroof Enabled Automobiles to Grow in East Asian Countries

The global Automotive Sunroof Motor market is distributed into seven geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia), Middle East & Africa and East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea). The Automotive Sunroof Motor market for Oceania (Australia & New Zealand) can be included in South Asia as the automotive manufacturing market share in these two countries is hardly less than two to three percent. Europe and North America collectively dominate the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market because most of the automobile manufacturers are from these two geographies. Japan market for Automotive Sunroof Motors is also projected to show significant growth in the early future. The increasing demand for electric cars is also expected to meet along with the battery-operated Sunroof feature. Countries such as China & South Korea can be foreseen as an emerging market for Automotive Sunroof Motor owing to the positive outlook of the automotive industry.

Cash Reserves Exhausted Amid Coronavirus

COVID-19 has made the struggle more severe to the already suffering automobile industry. With most of the automobile OEMs having their high capacity manufacturing plants in China alone, their supply chains were immediately disrupted because the local spare parts manufacturers halted their production. This further lead to the manufacturing shutdown from the key industry players. Also, the auto manufacturers with low liquidity and minimal cashflows exhausted their reserves leading to the lowering of their credit limits. Transportation of auto parts is another parameter that is anticipated to have severely affected because of the outspread of pandemic Coronavirus.

IoT Enabled Sunroof Drives to Create Dominance

The automotive parts supplier world is constantly thriving to develop new technologies for achieving the grand vision of the automobile industry. This grand vision is designed out of widespread electrification, advanced safety and convenience technologies, particularly IoT enabled sunroof systems bundled with the electric mobility. But not all players can afford to meet this vision because of the unaffordable light and compact sunroof drives requiring high operating torque for the activation of sunroofs. And the ones for whom it is, are constantly creating dominance over the others. And this dominance from the top players such as Robert Bosch, Denso Corp, Magna International Inc, Continental and ZF Friedrichshafen are forcing their younger players such as Omron Corp, Dura Automotive systems, Preh, etc. to consider mergers and acquisitions.

