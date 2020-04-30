Automotive Glass Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Automotive glass Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the automotive glass market include Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Fuyao Glass, Samvardhana Motherson, Webasto, Xinyi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, Gentex Corporation, Corning and Magna International. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for vehicles is one of the key factors driving growth of automotive glass market. Continuous stable innovation in vehicle design and rising demand for lightweight vehicles along with reducing production cost are the driving factors of vehicle modularization. Shifting consumer trends towards superior comfort vehicle and increasing use of tele-communication in vehicles drive the market for automotive glass. Increasing vehicle production and sales coupled with changing lifestyle and high disposable incomes are propelling the growth of automotive glass market. Technical enhancements in vehicle connectivity and collaborative safety systems for self-driving cars will impact market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive glass.

Market Segmentation

The entire automotive glass market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and material. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Tapered Glass

Laminated Glass

By Material

IR-PVB

Metal Coated

Tinted

Others

By Application

Windshield

Sidelite/ Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Side-view mirror

Rear-view mirror

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for automotive glass market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

