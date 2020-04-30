Automatic Identification System Market Revenue Strategy 2026: True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period . This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the automatic identification system market in the next 8 years. Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system widely used in the marine for the transfer of navigational informational between AIS-equipped terminals. It is used on ships for vessel traffic services The research report on the Automatic Identification System market unearths the competitive terrain of the industry, which is inclusive of organizations like

Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd., Simrad, SRT Marine Systems plc, exactEarth, among others.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Class (Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS Base Stations),

By Platform (Vessel-Based Platform, Onshore-Based Platform),

By Application (Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improved navigation and maritime traffic management

Better coastal surveillance

Increasing government regulations to use AIS due to rising safety concerns.

Difficult to track range and reporting capabilities

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Automatic Identification System industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Automatic Identification System Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Automatic Identification System Market most. The data analysis present in the Automatic Identification System report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Automatic Identification System business.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automatic Identification System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

