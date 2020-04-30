Adoption of Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market to Rise During the COVID-19 Crisis Period Owing to Increasing Consumer Awareness

Mobile crushers and screeners are adaptable to all kinds of mobile crushing operations in the thriving mining industry. Low transportation costs and flexible configuration, combined with easy maintenance are some of their highlighting features, which make the equipment more reliable. Mobile crushers and screeners can be customized on an operation basis, and also be combined with other machines in a production line.

Mobile crushers and screeners specialize in introducing the right technology to aggregate mining production and mineral processing. The global mobile crushers and screeners market is projected to increase at a fairly decent CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period – 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Study

With urban infrastructure development, the mobile crushers segment is expected to witness robust growth in the global mobile crushers and screeners market. Jaw crushers, cone crushers, and impact crushers fall into the category of mobile crushers. Jaw crushers are the most preferred ones under this categorization.

The outcome of the growth of infrastructure in various emerging economies of South East Asia & Pacific is large-scale foreign investment, which subsequently drives the demand for mobile crushers and screeners for infrastructure projects across different sectors. Certain government-initiated infrastructure schemes are ushering constructional activities in the public works department targeting the mining and construction equipment industry.

The mining segment is projected to dominate the market, as it encourages advanced technical features along with higher equipment efficiency in mobile crushers and screeners.

Customization of mobile crushers and screeners as per builders’ specifications for the landscaping of specific sites is expected to create a positive impact on the global market, considering the versatility of the equipment.

“Established construction firms are adopting mobile crushers and screeners catering to the evident need of transporting raw materials to designated locations for efficient building and mining activities. Manufacturers are actively offering customized products and inculcating automated systems such as control panels into the machinery, which makes the manual operation of mobile crushers and screeners simple and reliable,” says a PMR Analyst.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: Competition Overview

The mobile crushers and screeners market has become increasingly competitive, as manufacturers are looking to lower transportation costs and increase efficiency through the use of customized and modern mobile crushers and screeners.

Key players involved in the mobile crushers and screeners market are,

Metso Corporation

Terex Corporation

Sandvik AB

Astec Industries, Inc.

McCloskey International

Kleemann GmbH

SBM Mineral Processing GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

Keestrack NV

Lippmann-Milwaukee, Inc.

Long-term Outlook

With flourishing constructional activities in almost all industrial manufacturing processes, it is anticipated that the volume of concrete debris will continue to increase, and the recycling of such debris will be further promoted in the near future. This, in turn, broadens the application scope of mobile crushers and screeners. Furthermore, mobile crushers and screeners are given preference in terms of specializing the demolition of concrete structures. Mobile crushers and screeners are expected to set up a new range of business opportunities for contractors, quarry operators, recycling, and mining applications.

