Where to invest in sector of Europe Smart Home Appliances

Market Insights

Favorable strategies driving the growth of smart home appliances in Europe

The European commission strategies such as Digital agenda, Digital Single Market for the growth of digital economy aim at giving better access of digital goods and services to consumers across Europe. These policies are driving the growth of digital economy in Europe which includes smart homes and smart home appliances. Efforts are being taken by Europe for ICT standardization which is an essential aspect to facilitate interoperability within the Digital Single Market. This will further push the development and deployment of advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, cloud services, data driven services, smart transport, smart energy and smart home systems in Europe.

Product Insights

The by type was led by energy & lighting. Smart home appliances offer a great alternative to increase energy efficiency by monitoring energy usage of various smart appliances like smart light bulbs & lighting systems, smart thermostats, smart boiler and others. The smart appliances communicate with each other and also with energy control systems like smart meters to anticipate the energy peaks and lows. This interaction between smart devices and energy systems helps in observing and analyzing the energy usage pattern and with use of technologies like artificial intelligence the energy consumption can be optimized.

Strategic Insights

System integrators as well as electricians plays an essential part in automating homes in the European region. However, advancements in technologies in the home automation market are resulting in making homes smarter. New service providers including insurance and energy companies are also taking part in the market space.

2019: the U.K. developer Urban Splash announced that it is building a new set of smart homes that are set to arrive in Manchester later this year. The project, Mansion House is launched in partnership with the architecture firm Shedkm.

2018: Electrolux expanded its partnership with Google by integrating connected kitchen products in Europe with the Google Assistant.

2018: Vodafone España added a smart home offering to its all-in-one quad-play service spanning fibre, mobile and TV.

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Product

Appliances

o Smart Fridge

o Smart Washing Machine

o Smart Dishwasher

o Smart Ovens

o Robot Vacuum Cleaner

o Smart Coffee Machine

o Others

Energy & Lighting

o Smart Light Bulbs & Lighting Systems

o Smart Thermostats

o Smart Boiler

o Others

Security Measures

o Smart Cameras & Monitoring Systems

o Smart Lock & Sensor

o Smart Alarms

o Smart Detectors

Health & Fitness

o Smart Blood Pressure Monitors

o Others

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Zigbee

Z-Wave

NFC

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By End-user

Commercial

Residential

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AB Electrolux

Amazon.com, Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

