Wealth in the UK: HNW Investors 2018

Summary

“Wealth in the UK: HNW Investors 2018”, report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of British HNW investors. It is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

Intergenerational wealth transfer will be a big source of new business over the coming years, as will tax planning – with both requiring professional advice and planning. One of the main challenges is an increase in demand for both advisory and automated solutions, indicating a shift away from an industry with a traditionally strong preference for discretionary mandates. Brexit and related volatility are likely to shift HNW asset allocations in the UK, but will have limited impact on the country’s cross-border attractiveness as a destination for HNW wealth mandates.

Specifically the report –

– Profiles the average British HNW investor in terms of their demographics and looks at the expat opportunity in the UK.

– Explores which wealth management mandates are preferred among UK HNW investors and how demand will develop going forward.

– Examines the allocation of British HNW investors’ portfolios into different asset classes and how this is expected to develop in the future.

– Analyzes HNW investors’ propensity to invest offshore, their preferred booking centers and asset classes, as well as the UK’s standing as an offshore center.

– Identifies wealth and investment management product and service demand among HNW investors in the UK.

Scope

– At 14.6%, the UK has a higher proportion of female HNW investors than Europe.

– Inheritance planning will continue to be big business, but wealth managers can differentiate themselves by adding tax planning to the mix.

– Demand is increasing for both advisory mandates and automated solutions like robo-advisors..

– Over the next 12 months, UK HNW investors are expected to move away from equities and bonds in favor of property and commodities.

